Trump: New Hampshire Speech Broke Elton John’s Arena Attendance Record

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that his re-election campaign rally at the SNHU Arena broke the stadium’s previous attendance record, held by rock star Elton John.

The SNHU Arena holds nearly 12,000 people, and was nearly filled to capacity when the U.S. Secret Service closed the doors. Thousands more people watched the president’s speech on giant television screens outside the arena.

Trump tweeted news about the attendance record shortly after the event was over. He spoke for nearly two hours.

Great news! Tonight, we broke the all-time attendance record previously held by Elton John at #SNHUArena in Manchester, New Hampshire! https://t.co/GHvFBkA2KZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

There were several hundred left-wing protesters, too, some of whom formed a gauntlet that forced Trump supporters to walk past crowds of people shouting “Shame!” — a potentially dangerous situation, though there was no violence. Several “peacemakers” were visible in orange jerseys, ostensibly to prevent clashes between the two sides. – READ MORE