Over the course of several awkward moments, NBC hosts struggled to ask questions at the first Democrat debate tonight due to their colleagues’ mics being open.

Chuck Todd was attempted to ask a question about gun control when chatter could be heard in the background.

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Todd and Rachel Maddow bantered back and forth about what the problem was, where it was coming from and whether it was resolved, before Todd tried to ask the question again. – READ MORE