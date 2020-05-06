Trump names terms for next coronavirus bill, says no ‘bailing out poorly run’ states

President Trump on Tuesday laid out what he wants “on the table” for the next round of economic stimulus — calling for the elimination of “sanctuary” city policies, as well as cuts to payroll and capital gains taxes while arguing that the coronavirus must not be used to bail out “poorly run” states.

“Well run States should not be bailing out poorly run States, using CoronaVirus as the excuse!” Trump tweeted. “The elimination of Sanctuary Cities, Payroll Taxes, and perhaps Capital Gains Taxes, must be put on the table. Also lawsuit indemnification & business deductions for restaurants & ent .”

Trump’s tweet comes as lawmakers gear up for negotiations for what is becoming known as “Phase 4” of efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy back to life after it was largely shut down in response to the virus.

Democrats have called for a $500 billion aid injection for state governments, and possibly even more to localities in order to help with their responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In terms of funding, we may have two packages, one for states and one for locals,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said last week during a press call. Later she clarified: “It looks like we’re going to need 500 for the states and we may also need a very big figure for counties and municipalities.” – READ MORE

