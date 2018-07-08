Trump: My Responsibility ‘Is To Select a Justice Who Will Faithfully Interpret the Constitution as Written’ (VIDEO)

During Friday’s Weekly Address, President Trump said that in picking a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, “my greatest responsibility is to select a justice who will faithfully interpret the Constitution as written.” He added, “Judges are not supposed to re-write the law, re-invent the Constitution, or substitute their own opinions for the will of the people expressed through their laws.” – READ MORE

