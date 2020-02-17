Trump: My great accomplishment as president will be exposing corruption (VIDEO)

MUST WATCH: @POTUS: “When All Is Said And Done, My Greatest Accomplishment As President Will Have Been To Expose The Corruption.” @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ADhTTog0ac — Flightcrew 🇺🇸 (@flightcrew) February 13, 2020

President Trump’s answer was excellent, “No Russia did not help me get elected. Do you know who got me elected? Do you know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia didn’t help me at all. Russia, if anything, I think helped the other side.”

“What you ought to ask is this, do you think the media helped Hillary Clinton get elected? She didn’t make it. But you take a look at collusion between Hillary Clinton and the media. You take a look at collusion between Hillary Clinton and Russia. She had more to do in the campaign with Russia than I did. I had nothing to do.”

“And by the way, that’s one other thing. If you look, this was all about Russia Russia, Russia. They don’t talk about Russia anymore. Because it turned out to be a hoax, it was all a hoax. And then they say ‘Gee he fought back. Isn’t that terrible? He fought back.’ Of course, I fought back. Because it was a false accusation, a totally false accusation. It’s a disgrace! It’s a very sad period for this country. And I think in the end I will consider this to be one of my greatest achievements: exposing this corruption.” – READ MORE

