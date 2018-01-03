Trump mulls cutting off aid to Palestinians, says they’re ‘no longer willing to talk peace’

President Trump threatened to cut off aid to the Palestinian Authority Tuesday, saying that organization was “no longer willing to talk peace.”

In a pair of tweets, Trump complained that “we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue … peace treaty with Israel.”

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

…peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump added that the U.S. had taken “Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more … why should we make any of these massive future payments to [the Palestinians]?” – READ MORE

