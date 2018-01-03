True Pundit

Trump mulls cutting off aid to Palestinians, says they’re ‘no longer willing to talk peace’

President Trump threatened to cut off aid to the Palestinian Authority Tuesday, saying that organization was “no longer willing to talk peace.”

In a pair of tweets, Trump complained that “we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue … peace treaty with Israel.”

Trump added that the U.S. had taken “Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more … why should we make any of these massive future payments to [the Palestinians]?” – READ MORE

