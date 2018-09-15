Trump moving forward with additional $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods: report

President Trump on Thursday told his aides to move forward with tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, even as the administration seeks to restart trade talks with Beijing, according to Bloomberg News.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this week proposed another round of talks with China in an effort to ease tensions in the escalating trade war that is raising concerns on Capitol Hill and throughout the business community.

Trump’s strong desire to narrow the expanding trade gap with China has led to tit-for-tat tariffs of $50 billion imposed by each country. He has promised tariffs of $200 billion on China’s imports, a move that’s been delayed while officials determine a final list of products based on recently submitted public comments.

Trump met Thursday with his top trade advisers, including Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, to discuss the China tariffs, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. – READ MORE