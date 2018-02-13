Trump To Mom Who Lost Son To Opioids: Your Son ‘Will Not Have Died In Vain’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump praised a mother who appeared on Fox & Friends Monday to discuss the loss of her son to an opioid overdose.

Thank you to Sue Kruczek, who lost her wonderful and talented son Nick to the Opioid scourge, for your kind words while on @foxandfriends. We are fighting this terrible epidemic hard – Nick will not have died in vain! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2018

The mother, Sue Kruczek, said she wrote a letter to Trump for Valentine’s Day to express their desire for action on the ongoing opioid crisis.

We all kind of came together as a nation. And figured Valentine’s was very fitting. Ainsley: “These are moms who have lost their kids,” she wrote. “Through our broken hearts, we wanted to show the president our love and warm his heart through our tragedy and see the faces and, you know, a lot of it is all about numbers with this epidemic. And, you know, these are our babies.” – READ MORE

In a surprise reversal, the maker of the powerful painkiller OxyContin said Saturday that it will stop promoting opioid drugs to doctors.

Manufacturer Purdue bowed to a key demand of lawsuits that blame the Connecticut-based company for helping trigger the opioid epidemic.

The company’s statement said it eliminated more than half its sales staff this week and will no longer send sales representatives to doctors’ offices to discuss opioid drugs.

Its remaining sales staff of about 200 will focus on other medications.

“The genie is already out of the bottle,” said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University and an advocate for stronger regulation of opioid drug companies. “Millions of Americans are now opioid-addicted because the campaign that Purdue and other opioid manufacturers used to increase prescribing worked well. ” – READ MORE