Trump mocks wind power: ‘When the wind doesn’t blow, just turn off the television’ (VIDEO)

President Trump on Wednesday mocked the idea of fostering wind power, suggesting that it would devalue property and undermine U.S. output of other energy forms.

Trump touted at a White House event in Ohio that the U.S. was the largest producer in the world of crude oil and natural gas. He suggested that would not have been the case had Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election.

TRUMP on wind energy: "You know, Hillary wanted to put windmills all over the place. Let's put up some windmills — when the wind doesn't blow, just turn off the television darling, please. There's no wind — please turn off the television quickly!" pic.twitter.com/HTDklSU13i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2019

“Hillary wanted to put windmills all over the place,” he told workers at a tank factory in Lima, Ohio.

Trump then mimicked a man telling his spouse to "turn off the television" when the wind doesn't blow in order to save electricity. The joke was reminiscent of a similar line he delivered earlier this month at the Conservative Political Action Conference in which derided the Green New Deal.