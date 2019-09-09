Trump mocks Sanford for 2009 affair after GOP primary challenge announced

President Trump did not waste time going after Mark Sanford after the former South Carolina governor became the third Republican to challenge him in the party’s presidential primary race.

A day after Sanford announced his campaign on “Fox News Sunday,” Trump brought up the 2009 scandal where Sanford, as governor, disappeared for days only to later admit that he was in Argentina having an extramarital affair.

MARK SANFORD ANNOUNCES TRUMP PRIMARY CHALLENGE: GOP ‘HAS LOST OUR WAY’

“When the former Governor of the Great State of South Carolina, @MarkSanford, was reported missing, only to then say he was away hiking on the Appalachian Trail, then was found in Argentina with his Flaming Dancer friend, it sounded like his political career was over. It was, . . . but then he ran for Congress and won, only to lose his re-elect after I Tweeted my endorsement, on Election Day, for his opponent,” he tweeted Monday.

Trump was referring to when Sanford’s whereabouts were unknown for almost a week in 2009, as a spokesperson falsely claimed he was hiking the Appalachian Trail. It was later discovered he was in Argentina with María Belén Chapur.

The affair led Sanford and his wife Jenny to get divorced. In 2012, he and Chapur were engaged, but they broke it off in 2014. Sanford blamed the breakup on pressures from the divorce proceedings and obligations to his children. – READ MORE