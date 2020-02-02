Trump Mocks Democrats, Revives Border Wall Promise in Iowa Campaign Speech

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned on Thursday in Iowa – the state that kicks off the presidential nominating race next week – basking in the support of his base while the U.S. Senate trial considering his impeachment continued in Washington.

Reviving some of the most polarizing speech lines from his 2016 campaign and mocking his potential Democratic opponents, Trump regaled the crowd with a series of campaign promises, including revamping the U.S. healthcare system and continuing to build a wall along the country’s southern border with Mexico.

Trump repeated his criticism of his potential Democratic opponents, denigrating former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg for his height and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his last name, and repeating his reference to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

“Democrats stand for crime, corruption and chaos, Republicans stand for law, order and justice,” Trump said.

Trump renewed a 2016 campaign promise to make Mexico pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a vow he made daily while campaigning the first time but has rarely mentioned since taking office.

"Illegal aliens from Mexico are going to pay for the wall … through remittance, 100 percent," Trump said.