Trump Mocks Democrats Over Disastrous Mueller Hearing

President Donald Trump mocked Democrats on Wednesday over the U.S. House of Representatives hearing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which has been described by some as a political “disaster” for the party.

Trump tweeted: “I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff – an Embarrassment to our Country!”

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow released the following statement: “This morning’s testimony exposed the troubling deficiencies of the Special Counsel’s investigation. The testimony revealed that this probe was conducted by a small group of politically-biased prosecutors who, as hard as they tried, were unable to establish either obstruction, conspiracy, or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. It is also clear that the Special Counsel conducted his two-year investigation unimpeded.” – READ MORE