Trump mocks Dem lawmaker for introducing bill to repeal GOP tax cuts

President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to mock a Democratic lawmaker for introducing a bill to repeal the GOP tax cuts, writing the move was “too good to be true for Republicans.”

“A Democratic lawmaker just introduced a bill to Repeal the GOP Tax Cuts (no chance),” Trump tweeted on Memorial Day.

A Democratic lawmaker just introduced a bill to Repeal the GOP Tax Cuts (no chance). This is too good to be true for Republicans…Remember, the Nancy Pelosi Dems are also weak on Crime, the Border and want to be gentle and kind to MS-13 gang members…not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Trump was responding to Rep. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) who introduced a bill Wednesday that would undo the tax cuts passed by Republicans last year. – READ MORE

