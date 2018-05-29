True Pundit

Trump mocks Dem lawmaker for introducing bill to repeal GOP tax cuts

President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to mock a Democratic lawmaker for introducing a bill to repeal the GOP tax cuts, writing the move was “too good to be true for Republicans.”

“A Democratic lawmaker just introduced a bill to Repeal the GOP Tax Cuts (no chance),” Trump tweeted on Memorial Day.

Trump was responding to Rep. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) who introduced a bill Wednesday that would undo the tax cuts passed by Republicans last year. – READ MORE

