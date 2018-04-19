Politics
Trump Mocks Comey For ‘Throwing McCabe Under Bus’
President Donald Trump mocked former FBI director James Comey in a Thursday tweet for concurring with a Justice Department inspector general report finding Andrew McCabe guilty of lacking candor.
James Comey just threw Andrew McCabe “under the bus.” Inspector General’s Report on McCabe is a disaster for both of them! Getting a little (lot) of their own medicine?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018
Comey told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a Thursday afternoon interview that “given that the IG’s report reflects interactions that Andy McCabe had with me and other senior executives, I could well be a witness.” – READ MORE
