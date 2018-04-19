Trump Mocks Comey For ‘Throwing McCabe Under Bus’

President Donald Trump mocked former FBI director James Comey in a Thursday tweet for concurring with a Justice Department inspector general report finding Andrew McCabe guilty of lacking candor.

James Comey just threw Andrew McCabe “under the bus.” Inspector General’s Report on McCabe is a disaster for both of them! Getting a little (lot) of their own medicine? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018

Comey told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a Thursday afternoon interview that “given that the IG’s report reflects interactions that Andy McCabe had with me and other senior executives, I could well be a witness.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1