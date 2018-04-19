View our Privacy Policy

Trump Mocks Comey For ‘Throwing McCabe Under Bus’

President Donald Trump mocked former FBI director James Comey in a Thursday tweet for concurring with a Justice Department inspector general report finding Andrew McCabe guilty of lacking candor.

Comey told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a Thursday afternoon interview that “given that the IG’s report reflects interactions that Andy McCabe had with me and other senior executives, I could well be a witness.” – READ MORE

