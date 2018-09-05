TRUMP MOCKS CHUCK TODD’S CALL FOR PRESS TO ‘FIGHT BACK’

President Donald Trump mocked NBC News anchor Chuck Todd’s recent call for members of the press to fight back against the administration and its allies, in a late Tuesday tweet.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake NBC News said it’s time for the Press to stop complaining and to start fighting back. Actually Chuck, they’ve been doing that from the day I announced for President. They’ve gone all out, and I WON, and now they’re going CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

– READ MORE

In an op-ed published on Monday, NBC’s political director, Chuck Todd, issued a fiery denunciation of both President Donald Trump’s administration and Fox News.

Both, according to Todd, tried to delegitimize the media as part of a broader assault on the press that started with former President Richard Nixon.

Todd alleged that Nixon encouraged his “angry foot soldiers,” like former Fox News CEO, Roger Ailes, to continue attacking the media after he left office.

“The president faces little penalty with his voters, no matter how disparagingly he talks about the press corps; it’s precisely what Ailes conditioned them to believe,” he added.

Todd proposed that journalists start “fighting back” rather than letting their work speak for itself.

“The American press corps,” he said, “finds itself on the ropes because it allowed a nearly 50-year campaign of attacks inspired by the chair of Fox News to go unanswered.” – READ MORE