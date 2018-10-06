Trump mocks Al Franken over resignation: He folded ‘like a wet rag’

President Trump mocked former Senator Al Franken (D-Minn.) at a campaign rally in Minnesota Thursday for resigning following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“That guy was wacky. Boy did he fold up like a wet rag, huh?” Trump said at a rally in Rochester in Franken’s home state.

“He was gone so fast, I don’t want to mention Al Franken’s name, he was gone so fast,” he added.

Franken, who was previously considered a potential 2020 presidential candidate, was accused by eight women of sexual misconduct.

Franken announced his resignation in December after facing intense pressure from others within the Democratic caucus. – READ MORE

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith (D) holds a 7-point lead over Republican challenger and state Sen. Karin Housley ahead of November’s midterms, according to a new poll publishing Monday.

The Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota poll found that Smith, who replaced former Sen. Al Franken (D) following his resignation in January, has the support of 44 percent of the likely voters polled. Another 37 percent support Housley, while 15 percent of those surveyed say they remain undecided, according to the poll.

Smith, the former Minnesota lieutenant governor, was tapped to replace Franken after he resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. – READ MORE