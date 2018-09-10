Trump: Missing missiles in North Korean parade ‘big and very positive statement’

President Trump on Sunday lauded the absence of long-range missiles from a parade marking North Korea’s 70th anniversary as a “big and very positive” sign of progress.

“North Korea has just staged their parade, celebrating 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles. Theme was peace and economic development,” the president tweeted Sunday.

North Korea has just staged their parade, celebrating 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles. Theme was peace and economic development. “Experts believe that North Korea cut out the nuclear missiles to show President Trump…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

…its commitment to denuclearize.” @FoxNews This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea. Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong! There is nothing like good dialogue from two people that like each other! Much better than before I took office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

The parade earlier Sunday emphasized North Korea’s “conventional arms, peace and economic development,” according to Reuters, which noted that one float carried a slogan saying “All our might to build economy!”- READ MORE

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart will meet later this month to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, his state-controlled media reported Thursday.

Kim also expressed faith in President Trump efforts to settle a nuclear impasse, despite recent bumps in the diplomacy., the report said.

Chung Eui-yong, a special envoy from South Korea, told reporters that Kim stressed that “he has never talked negative about President Trump to his staff or anyone else,” South Korea’s Yonhap News reported.

Chung reportedly said North Korea expressed hope to improve the “North-U.S. relationship within Trump’s first term.”

The statement comes after a South Korean envoy met with Kim to set up the inter-Korean summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. – READ MORE