Trump Might Use Executive Order to Put a Citizenship Question on the 2020 Census

President Donald Trump declared on Friday morning he’s considering using an executive order to insert a citizenship question into the 2020 census.

It’s one of several options — and the administration has until 2 p.m. on Friday to decide. (Update, 2:10 p.m. on Friday: The Justice Department has told the federal court it’s still exploring options on this.)

“We’re thinking about doing that — it’s one of the ways. We have four or five ways to do it,” Trump told members of the media when asked if he was considering such an executive order.

“We can do the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision ,” he also said.

“Think about it, $15-20 billion [to be spent on a census] and you’re not allowed to ask if someone’s a citizen,” the president added. – READ MORE