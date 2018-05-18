Trump: McCabe should be under investigation for ties to Clinton

President Trump on Friday questioned why former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was not being investigated for his role in the Hillary Clinton email probe over his wife’s political ties.

In a tweet, the president took aim at McCabe’s wife, Jill McCabe, who took money from top Clinton ally and former Virginia Gov. Terry McCaulife (D) during her unsuccessful run for office.

Why isn’t disgraced FBI official Andrew McCabe being investigated for the $700,000 Crooked Hillary Democrats in Virginia, led by Clinton best friend Terry M (under FBI investigation that they killed) gave to McCabe’s wife in her run for office? Then dropped case on Clinton! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Trump has frequently pointed to the campaign of McCabe’s wife, and in particular the donations from McAuliffe, as evidence that McCabe was biased against him and exerted his bias at the FBI. – READ MORE

