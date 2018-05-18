True Pundit

Trump: McCabe should be under investigation for ties to Clinton

Posted on by
President Trump on Friday questioned why former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was not being investigated for his role in the Hillary Clinton email probe over his wife’s political ties.

In a tweet, the president took aim at McCabe’s wife, Jill McCabe, who took money from top Clinton ally and former Virginia Gov. Terry McCaulife (D) during her unsuccessful run for office.

Trump has frequently pointed to the campaign of McCabe’s wife, and in particular the donations from McAuliffe, as evidence that McCabe was biased against him and exerted his bias at the FBI. – READ MORE

TheHill TheHill
