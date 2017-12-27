Trump Makes Alaska Great Again, Brings Back Gold Mine Obama Nearly Buried

For Donald Trump, making America great again doesn’t just stop with the lower 48.

According to Fox News, a permit application has been filed with the Trump administration to move forward with the Pebble Mine, a mining project that was nearly buried under the regulatory heft of the Obama administration.

The Pebble Limited Partnership, which is a subsidiary of Northern Dynasty Minerals, has filed a wetlands-fill permit request with the Army Corps of Engineers for the proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay.

The permit application was a major step in a plan that was thought to be dead under the Obama administration, but has seen new life since Trump took office.

“At the outset of 2017, we established three ambitious corporate objectives for Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project,” a statement from Northern Dynasty President and CEO Ron Thiessen read.

“We committed to reaching a resolution with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to restore the Pebble Project to normal course permitting, to re-partnering on the Pebble Project and to initiating permitting under (National Environmental Policy Act). – READ MORE

