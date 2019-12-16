Trump: ‘Long or Short’ Impeachment Trial in the Senate, His Team Will Be Ready, He Says

President Trump said Friday that he hasn’t decided whether to wage a long or short impeachment defense in the U.S. Senate, but either way, he expressed confidence in the outcome.

“I’ll do whatever I want. Look, there is — we did nothing wrong,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “So I’ll do long or short. I’ve heard Mitch , I’ve heard Lindsey . I think they are very much in agreement on some concept. I’ll do whatever they want to do, it doesn’t matter.”

During a Thursday night appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the host that his “hope is that it will be a shorter process rather than a lengthy process.” McConnell also made clear that he was acting in lockstep with the White House.

“Everything I do during , I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” McConnell said. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.” – READ MORE