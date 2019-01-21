Trump links support for wall to higher polling numbers among Hispanics

President Trump on Sunday claimed that a poll showing increased support among Latino adults is evidence that they support building a wall along the southern border.
“Wow, just heard that my poll numbers with Hispanics has gone up 19%, to 50%,” he tweeted, responding to a recent Marist poll.
“That is because they know the Border issue better than anyone, and they want Security, which can only be gotten with a Wall,” he added.
Wow, just heard that my poll numbers with Hispanics has gone up 19%, to 50%. That is because they know the Border issue better than anyone, and they want Security, which can only be gotten with a Wall.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019
The poll, published last week conducted in partnership with PBS and NPR, found that 50 percent of Latino adults approve of Trump’s job as president, up from 31 percent in December. – READ MORE