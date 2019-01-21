Trump links support for wall to higher polling numbers among Hispanics

President Trump on Sunday claimed that a poll showing increased support among Latino adults is evidence that they support building a wall along the southern border.

“Wow, just heard that my poll numbers with Hispanics has gone up 19%, to 50%,” he tweeted, responding to a recent Marist poll.

“That is because they know the Border issue better than anyone, and they want Security, which can only be gotten with a Wall,” he added.

Wow, just heard that my poll numbers with Hispanics has gone up 19%, to 50%. That is because they know the Border issue better than anyone, and they want Security, which can only be gotten with a Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019