Trump Likes the Idea of Cruise Lines Registering in the US to Qualify for Aid

Between the economic downturn and growing coronavirus cases, cruise lines are looking for aid to bail them out.

This does not seem probable as they do not qualify for aid under the coronavirus relief package recently passed by the Senate.

The $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid bill includes financial assistance for families, businesses and other industries, as well as unemployment benefits.

Come back to America. And pay your taxes. How about that? https://t.co/TwoOFb13Iw — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 26, 2020

There are exceptions to the aid, especially for companies. In order to qualify, the company must be “created or organized in the United States or under the laws of the United States,” according to reports.

They must also have “significant operations in” the United States, as well as a large number of employees who are based in the U.S. With cruise lines often stationed in other countries, this proves to be a problem. – READ MORE

