Trump Likes What He Sees On TV, Has Fox News Host To The White House For Dinner

Donald Trump may constantly dismiss CNN and other networks as “fake news,” but it’s clear that he is a fan of Fox News … at least if two of his dinner guests this past week are any indication.

On Monday, the president hosted his old friend and former adviser Sebastian Gorka at the White House, along with another Fox favorite: Jesse Watters.

“According to a White House official and two other sources familiar with the meeting, President Trump invited Gorka and Watters because ‘he couldn’t get enough of them on TV,’” The Daily Beast reported.

The exact wording of that endorsement should be taken with a grain of salt, but there’s no doubt that Trump and at least Gorka go way back. The latter was the deputy assistant to the president for the better part of 2017 before resigning as part of a power struggle, just one week after Steve Bannon also left.

Watters seemed to be enjoying his newfound status as a White House insider. The “Watters’ World” host tweeted an image of a White House dinner menu signed by Trump.

“To Jesse, you are great!” the inscription read. Fellow journalist Sharyl Attkisson teased Watters about the president’s choppy signature. “So — you got an autograph from a heart monitor? 🙂 Just kidding; well done,” she posted in response. – READ MORE

