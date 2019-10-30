Trump Lets Loose On ‘Shifty Adam Schiff’ – Accuses Him Of Committing Crimes In ‘Impeachment Hoax’

President Donald Trump went off on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Twitter late Monday night, going so far as to accuse the Democrat of committing crimes in his quest to impeach him.

“The only crimes in the Impeachment Hoax were committed by Shifty Adam Schiff, when he totally made up my phone conversation with the Ukrainian President and read it to Congress, together with numerous others on Shifty’s side,” Trump wrote, according to The Hill. “Schiff should be Impeached, and worse!”

This wasn’t the first time Trump attacked Schiff that day. Earlier in the evening, he had gone off on the Democrat in another rant.

“Can you believe that Shifty Adam Schiff, the biggest leaker in D.C., and a corrupt politician, is upset that we didn’t inform him before we raided and killed the #1 terrorist in the WORLD!? Wouldn’t be surprised if the Do Nothing Democrats Impeach me over that! DRAIN THE SWAMP!!” Trump tweeted. – READ MORE