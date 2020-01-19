Trump Legal Team Launches All Out Assault Against Democrats’ Partisan Impeachment

President Donald Trump’s legal defense team began their offensive against Democrats’ partisan impeachment on Saturday, accusng the Democrats of a “brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election.”

The remarks came in a letter to the U.S. Senate from Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, both of whom are on Trump’s legal defense team.

“The Articles of Impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their President,” The letter begins. “This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election-now just months away.”

The letter correctly states that Democrats’ impeachment was a “highly partisan” event as no members of the opposing party joined the Democrats and multiple Democrats broke ranks with their party over it and one Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ) left the Democrat Party over it and became a Republican. – READ MORE