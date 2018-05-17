TRUMP LEADS THE WAY: Guatemala Opens Its Embassy In Jerusalem

On Wednesday, Guatemala joined the United States by opening its own embassy in Jerusalem. This is not the first time Guatemala has followed the lead of the United States regarding Israel; in May 1948, after the United States became the first country in the world to recognize the Jewish state, Guatemala immediately did the same thing.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “This is the beginning of something extraordinary,” adding Guatemala’s decision went “hand in hand” with the U.S. move. He noted Guatemala’s decision 70 years ago, saying, “You were always among the first. We remember our friends and Guatemala is our friend, then and now.”

The embassy is located at the Malha Technological Park in Jerusalem.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales added, “70 years ago the U.S. and Guatemala voted in favor of partition. Three friends that share friendship and loyalty.” – READ MORE

