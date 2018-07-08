Trump lawyers tore into Comey as dishonest, ‘Machiavellian’ in confidential memo: report

President Trump’s legal team reportedly penned a confidential memo to the special counsel last year tearing into former FBI Director James Comey.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the lawyers referred to Comey as “Machiavellian” and dishonest in the letter, which the AP obtained.

The confidential letter from June 2017 was written by Trump’s lead attorney at the time, Marc Kasowitz, according to the AP.

In the letter, the AP reports, Kasowitz accused Comey of “a pattern of calculated unilateral action unbounded by governing law, regulation and practice, and plainly motivated by personal and political self-interest.”

“Mr. Comey continued his Machiavellian behavior after President Trump was elected,” the memo reads.

“There is no ‘honest loyalty’ in an FBI Director surreptitiously leaking to civilians his privileged and confidential conversations with the president, or misappropriating and disseminating his confidential FBI memos or their contents about those meetings,” he wrote. – READ MORE

