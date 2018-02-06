Trump lawyers reportedly advise against Robert Mueller interview

President Trump has reportedly been advised by his lawyers not to agree to an interview under oath with special counsel Robert S. Mueller’s legal team.

Citing “four people briefed on the matter,” the New York Times reported Monday evening that there may be a split brewing between the brash former real-estate tycoon and cautious attorneys who fear a “perjury trap.”

“His lawyers are concerned that the president, who has a history of making false statements and contradicting himself, could be charged with lying to investigators,” the Times reported.

According to the Times, Mr. Trump is being advised against a Mueller interview by longtime Washington defense lawyer John Dowd, his deputy Jay Sekulow and others in the West Wing. Those lawyers do not believe Mr. Mueller has the legal power under the special-counsel authorization to probe certain matters, including constitutional exercises of presidential power, and that the president will win a legal showdown over whether a president can be compelled to testify. – READ MORE

Fox News’ Sean Hannity called on Friday for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election to be “disbanded immediately” after the release of a memo showing purported FBI surveillance abuse.

“Mueller’s investigation is and has been a witch hunt from the very beginning,” Hannity said. – READ MORE

A controversial memo that shows alleged U.S. government surveillance abuses is a “devastating blow” to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, according to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The memo, which was released on Friday by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, contains a number of allegations, including that the FBI and Justice Department relied on the infamous anti-Trump dossier to secure FISA surveillance warrants to spy on at least one member of the Trump team.- READ MORE