Trump lawyer seeks temporary restraining order over records seized in FBI raid

President Trump’s personal lawyer is seeking a temporary restraining order over the records seized from his office during an FBI raid Monday, according to multiple media reports.

A federal judge will hold a hearing Friday to address Michael Cohen’s request for the restraining order to block federal investigators from using the materials taken from his office and hotel room earlier this week, according to The Associated Press.

FBI agents reportedly sought documents surrounding payments to two women who claim they had extramarital affairs with Trump, as well evidence that Cohen tried to conceal disparaging information about Trump during the campaign. – READ MORE

