Trump Lawyer Jay Sekulow Wants a Special Counsel ‘Time Out’ if Rosenstein Gets Ousted

President Donald Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said on his radio show today that if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein does resign or is fired, the special counsel should pause their investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.

“If in fact Rod Rosenstein does end up resigning today, because of his statement that he’s made,” Sekulow said this afternoon. “I think it clearly becomes necessary and appropriate for whoever becomes the deputy attorney general acting… I think it’s really important that there be a step back taken here, and a review.”

He continued “I think it’s a review that has to be thorough and complete, and a review that has to include an investigation of what has transpired with all of these statements and all of these allegations… and basically a time out on this inquiry.”

Sekulow went on to demand an independent investigator who now “has to look at all these allegations both surrounding this inquiry and that initiated this inquiry.”. – READ MORE

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz says that President Trump could fight in court to force Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to recuse himself in the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Dershowitz made the comments in an interview on CNN’s “Smerconish” after it was reported by The New York Times that Rosenstein brought up the possibility of recording Trump in the Oval Office last year.

Rosenstein has said that he “never pursued or authorized recording the President and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the President is absolutely false.”

Dershowitz suggested Saturday that “what [Trump] could do very plausibly is have his lawyers go to court and make a motion to recuse Rosenstein from any involvement in any case involving the president.”

“Because he has a conflict of interest,” said Dershowitz, who is also an opinion contributor for The Hill. “He has two conflicts of interest: First, he wrote the memo … authorizing the firing of Comey. You can’t both investigate obstruction of justice and be part of the obstruction of justice.”

“But second, he has a conflict now because the Times reports that his goal is to be ‘vindicated,’ and the way he can be ‘vindicated’ is by putting all the blame on President Trump,” Dershowitz added in the interview. – READ MORE