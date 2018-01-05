Trump lawyer demands ‘retraction and apology’ from publisher of book that caused Bannon fallout

President Trump’s legal team on Thursday sent a letter to the publisher and author of a forthcoming book about the White House demanding they immediately stop its publication, a day after excerpts led the president to issue a rare, blistering takedown of former adviser Steve Bannon.

The letter was sent to Steve Rubin and Michael Wolff, the publisher and author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” It demands the halting of the book’s publication and “a full and complete retraction and apology.”

“Mr. Trump hereby demands that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book,” the attorney, Charles J. Harder, wrote in a letter obtained by Fox News.

The book is set for release Jan. 9, but excerpts have begun to surface online.