Trump lashes out at report Ivanka Trump, Kushner helped push McGahn out: ‘So wrong’

President Trump on Thursday went after The New York Times for implying that the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner helped push White House counsel Don McGahn out.

“Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called ‘pushing out’ of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong!” the president tweeted.

“They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a ‘smooth running machine’ with changing parts!” he continued.

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called “pushing out” of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong! They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a “smooth running machine” with changing parts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

The New York Times reported Wednesday that White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Kushner had been critics of the departing McGahn. – READ MORE

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman reportedly told friends she secretly recorded private conversations with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Multiple sources told Politico that the ex-“Apprentice” star has tapes of private phone calls with the president’s daughter and her husband — including one call that took place a day after her departure from the White House last year in which the couple offered their condolences and claimed to be unaware of plans to fire her.

Monday’s report comes several hours after Manigault Newman released a recording of a phone call in which President Trump appears to have no idea that she had been dismissed by White House chief of staff John Kelly.

“Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?” the president can be heard saying on the tape, which Manigault Newman said was created a day after she was terminated in December. – READ MORE