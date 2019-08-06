Trump Lashes Out at Obama for Making Comments Condemning Him After the Shootings

President Donald Trump lashed out at former President Barack Obama on Tuesday for publicly condemning the rhetoric he uses.

This comes after Obama issued a blistering statement on Monday, Politico reported, that may not have mentioned Trump by name — but clearly was meant to be a condemnation of him.

In the statement, Obama called on Americans to “soundly reject” leaders who feed “a climate of fear and hatred.”

Trump held nothing back in responding to Obama’s words on Twitter, tweeting edited statements made by the hosts of “Fox & Friends.”

“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

