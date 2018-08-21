Trump lashes out at Mueller ‘Thugs,’ alleges election meddling amid McGahn speculation

President Trump kicked off the week with a battery of tweets aimed at Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, calling his investigators “Thugs” and accusing them of trying to tilt the midterms – ratcheting up his attacks amid speculation over White House Counsel Don McGahn’s cooperation with the probe.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that McGahn has cooperated extensively in the special counsel probe of Russian election meddling and potential collusion with Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Trump has countered that he allowed McGahn and others on the White House staff to “fully cooperate” in a bid to show there was “no collusion” and “no obstruction.” But the Times followed up with another report saying Trump’s lawyers do not know how much McGahn told investigators during months of interviews spanning 30 hours.

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

….looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side – the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Trump went on to tweet that Mueller’s team is focusing on obstruction of justice after finding no collusion, claiming: “If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction!” – READ MORE

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was worried that any statements under oath he provides to Special Counsel Robert Mueller could be used to bring perjury charges against him as part of the probe into Russia’s electoral interference.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump echoed the concerns of his top lawyer in the probe, Rudy Giuliani, who has warned that any sit-down with Mueller could be a “perjury trap.”

The president expressed fears that investigators could compare his statements with that of others who have testified in the probe, such as former FBI Director James Comey, and that any discrepancies could be used against him.

“So if I say something and he (Comey) says something, and it’s my word against his, and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: ‘Well, I believe Comey,’ and even if I’m telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good.” – READ MORE