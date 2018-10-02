TRUMP LASHES OUT AT FEINSTEIN, BOOKER, BLUMENTHAL: ‘THEY’RE NOT ANGELS’

President Donald Trump told reporters that the Senate Democrats demanding answers for the accusations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh are not “angels.”

“I watch those senators on the Democrat side and I thought it was a disgrace,” Trump told reporters gathered at the White House for a press conference on the new trade agreement reached between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. “Partially because I know them. I know them too well. You know what? They are not angels.”

Trump expounded on the “angels” allegation later on in the press conference when asked about the timetables for the FBI investigation.

"Look at Blumenthal. He lied about Vietnam — he didn't just say 'Hey, I went to Vietnam.' For 15 years he said he was a war hero. He fought in Da-Nang province. We call him Da-Nang Richard. … He never went to Vietnam. And he's up there saying, 'We need honesty, and we need integrity.' This guy lied."