Trump Labels Billy Graham an American Hero in Official Statement Following His Death

Millions of Americans were saddened Wednesday at the passing of an incredible leader of the Christian faith, Reverend Billy Graham.

According to Fox News, Graham died in his home in North Carolina following a long battle with a number of ailments, including cancer and pneumonia.

Following word of his death, many prominent people issued their heartfelt condolences for the Graham family and praised the work that Graham had devoted himself to for so many decades.

The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

President Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning, “The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man.”

That tweet was shortly followed by an official statement from the White House, which in essence labeled Graham as a great American hero whose passage would be truly mourned. – READ MORE

