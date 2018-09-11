Trump knocks Woodward book as ‘total joke,’ vows to write ‘real book’

President Trump on Monday morning slammed veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s new book as a “total joke,” vowing to write a “real book” of his own.

“The Woodward book is a Joke — just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources,” Trump tweeted. “Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!”

The White House has spent days pushing back on Woodward’s upcoming book, “Fear: Trump in the White House.” The president has claimed the Watergate journalist is an “idiot,” while White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the book is full of “fabricated” accounts. – READ MORE

The White House on Monday labeled Bob Woodward “reckless” and “careless” after some administration officials refuted claims attributed to them in his new book “Fear: Trump in the White House,” ratcheting up its war of words with the Watergate reporter.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also didn’t rule out a lawsuit against Woodward.

“A number of people have come out and said Woodward never even reached out to corroborate statements attributed to them, which seems incredibly reckless for a book to make such outrageous claims to not even take the time to get a $10 fact-checker to call around and verify that some of these quotes happened,” Sanders said during Monday’s press briefing.

“When no effort was made it seems like a very careless and reckless way to write a book,” she added.

Is Trump considering a lawsuit against Bob Woodward over his book "Fear"? Sanders: "We will certainly keep you posted" https://t.co/lMO0wmzjlZ pic.twitter.com/kOYyncgoCG — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2018

Sanders noted that Defense Secretary James Mattis, chief of staff John Kelly and former Trump attorney John Dowd have “aggressively” pushed back against quotes attributed to them in the book.

“I think those are far more credible sources, and far more reliable voices within this administration and that can accurately tell what’s taken place in the building behind me,” Sanders said. – READ MORE