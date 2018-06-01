Politics
Trump knocks news outlets for burying ‘infiltration’ of campaign: ‘Surveillance much?’
President Trump lashed out at the national news media on Thursday in a tweet questioning why news outlets hadn’t covered his claims about supposed surveillance of his campaign.
In the tweet, the president claimed news organizations were “working overtime” to bury stories about “spies (informants) into my campaign.”
The corrupt Mainstream Media is working overtime not to mention the infiltration of people, Spies (Informants), into my campaign! Surveillance much?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018
The corrupt Mainstream Media is working overtime not to mention the infiltration of people, Spies (Informants), into my campaign! Surveillance much?" the president asked.
