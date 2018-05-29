True Pundit

Trump knocks Dems for tweeting 2014 images of children in cages at border

President Trump blasted Democrats on Tuesday for mistakenly posting a series of photos online purporting to show undocumented immigrant children being held in cages, accusing liberals of trying to make his administration “look bad.”

“Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama’s term showing children from the Border in steel cages,” Trump tweeted.

“They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires. Dems must agree to Wall and new Border Protection for good of country…Bipartisan Bill!”

Some of the photos began surfacing this week on Twitter, with a handful of liberal activists claiming that the children in the images were being detained by the Trump administration. – READ MORE

