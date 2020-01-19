Trump Knocks Bloomberg’s Debating Skills and Poll Numbers

Share:

President Donald Trump mocked 2020 Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg for not qualifying to be in the primary debates.

On Friday morning, Trump claimed on Twitter that Bloomberg does not want to be on the debate stage because “he is a terrible debater,” and said it would hurt his support.

Bloomberg responded to Trump’s attack, noting that he does not qualify for the debates because he self funds his campaign

Along with polling requirements, the Democratic National Committee has specific fundraising criteria candidates must meet to qualify for the debates.

Bloomberg also managed to slip in a slight against Trump, “I’ve never taken a penny in contributions from anyone. Not even a ‘very small loan’ of a million dollars.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.