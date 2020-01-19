Trump Knocks Bloomberg’s Debating Skills and Poll Numbers

President Donald Trump mocked 2020 Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg for not qualifying to be in the primary debates.

On Friday morning, Trump claimed on Twitter that Bloomberg does not want to be on the debate stage because “he is a terrible debater,” and said it would hurt his support.

Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to – he is a terrible debater and speaker. If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Mini Mike Bloomberg ads are purposely wrong – A vanity project for him to get into the game. Nobody in many years has done for the USA what I have done for the USA, including the greatest economy in history, rebuilding our military, biggest ever tax & regulation cuts, & 2nd A! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Bloomberg responded to Trump’s attack, noting that he does not qualify for the debates because he self funds his campaign

Along with polling requirements, the Democratic National Committee has specific fundraising criteria candidates must meet to qualify for the debates.

Bloomberg also managed to slip in a slight against Trump, “I’ve never taken a penny in contributions from anyone. Not even a ‘very small loan’ of a million dollars.” – READ MORE