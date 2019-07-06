Trump Knocks Biden as a ‘Reclamation Project’ Ahead of 2020: ‘Won’t Win!’

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are butting heads as the 2020 Democratic contender hopes to face off against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump — who has officially kicked off his 2020 reelection campaign — took a swipe at Biden early Saturday as he took aim at Biden’s time as vice president.

Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable. China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him. He deserted our military, our law enforcement and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined. Won’t win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2019

“Joe Biden is a reclamation project,” the president tweeted. “Some things are just not salvageable.”

He continued to blast Biden for deserting the U.S. military, law enforcement, and healthcare.