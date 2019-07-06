Trump Knocks Biden as a ‘Reclamation Project’ Ahead of 2020: ‘Won’t Win!’

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are butting heads as the 2020 Democratic contender hopes to face off against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump — who has officially kicked off his 2020 reelection campaign — took a swipe at Biden early Saturday as he took aim at Biden’s time as vice president.
“Joe Biden is a reclamation project,” the president tweeted. “Some things are just not salvageable.”
He continued to blast Biden for deserting the U.S. military, law enforcement, and healthcare. – READ MORE