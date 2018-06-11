Trump, Kim Jong Un meet face-to-face in historic summit

President Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore shortly after 9 a.m. local time Tuesday, kicking off a historic summit meeting and marking a new era in relations between the U.S. and the totalitarian state known as the Hermit Kingdom.

The president and the dictator planned to meet one-on-one for approximately 45 minutes – joined only by their translators. Aides were then scheduled to join both men for expanded discussions and a working lunch. Sources told Fox News that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton were among the U.S. officials expected to join the talks.

Trump arrived first at the summit site on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. Kim’s black armored limousine pulled in a short time later at the luxury resort for the world’s first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

Despite the anticipation and early promise surrounding the talks, it was unclear how much could be accomplished after the White House unexpectedly announced Trump would depart Singapore by Tuesday evening. The White House said Trump was leaving early because negotiations had moved “more quickly than expected,” but gave no details about any possible progress in preliminary talks.

