This is How Trump Could Kill the Iran Nuke Deal by January

President Donald Trump will have the opportunity to follow through with his campaign promise to get rid of the Iran deal at the start of the new year.

He let the deal stand through the first year of his administration at the urging of senior officials but was more impatient with what he calls “the worst deal ever” during a speech in October, according to Politico.

“(I)n the event we are not able to reach a solution working with Congress and our allies, then the agreement will be terminated,” Trump said in his speech.

Little progress in the three months since then has been made by Congress or European countries toward a solution to address the weaknesses of the deal.

Politico reported that members of Congress are discussing how to extend the deal, but the Republicans and Democrats can not even agree on a measure in time.

“It’s entirely possible that Trump tells Congress and the Europeans, ‘I gave you 90 days to get your act together and you didn’t — and I’m done,’” CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Mark Dubowitz said.- READ MORE

