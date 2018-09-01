Trump Kept His Promise: America’s Courts Are Turning Conservative

Whatever the remainder of his presidency brings, President Trump should be remembered fondly by conservatives for one salient reason: he is remaking the judiciary with one heck of a conservative bent,

As The Texas Tribune points out, “26 of the president’s picks have already been confirmed to the nation’s 13 powerful appeals courts, which sit just one step from the U.S. Supreme Court. In his first congressional term, President Barack Obama appointed 15.” Bloomberg wrote, “Donald Trump now has 60 confirmed federal judges.”

Take the Fifth Circuit, widely considered the most conservative of the circuit courts. Five new judges have been appointed; three of them from Texas. If Trump gets one more conservative judge on the court, and there is currently one vacancy left, it is likely the court would strike down a law restricting interstate handgun sales.

Josh Blackman, law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, opined, “Despite all the chaos in Trump world … the president’s judicial nominees team is a finely operating machine,” adding any Republican “should be happy about [Trump’s] judicial nominees.”

The Tribune notes, “Federal judges enjoy lifetime tenure and often have the last word on lawsuits over topics that loom as large as immigration policy, abortion rights and environmental regulations.” – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. said in a new interview that he would back a conservative version of Facebook.

“I’d love to do it. But what I prefer is, take one of the two Silicon Valley conservatives and let them start it,” Trump Jr. told Axios when asked if President Trump’s 2020 campaign might create such a platform. “And then I’d help promote the platform and be all over that.”

Trump Jr.’s comments come on the heels of a report from The New York Times that more than 100 Facebook employees are forming a group to challenge what the group’s founder, senior Facebook engineer Brian Amerige, terms the company’s “political monoculture.”

“We are a political monoculture that’s intolerant of different views. We claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology,” Amerige wrote in a post on the firm’s internal message board that was quickly taken down. – READ MORE