Trump keeps some JFK documents sealed as Archives release final batch

President Donald Trump issued an order Thursday keeping some Kennedy assassination records sealed for another 3-1/2 years, as the National Archives released a final batch of 19,045 documents under a 1992 law meant to force most of the records into the light.

Congress in 1992 set a 25-year deadline for release of all remaining documents stemming from John F. Kennedy’s murder in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

When that deadline arrived — Oct. 26 last year — Trump gave federal agencies a six-month extension to plead the case for keeping selected records sealed, if they could assert a vital national security interest.

Today’s batch and previously released sets of documents can be downloaded here. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1