Politics
Trump Just Retweeted a Picture With a Blood-Splattered Message to CNN on Christmas Eve — Savage
Ever since announcing his campaign for president of the United States, Donald Trump has had one of Twitter’s most highly trafficked accounts. It has been a controversial yet important part of his presidency, as he has been able to reach his supporters directly.
And on Sunday, Trump did exactly that. He retweeted a picture from one of his followers, but it had a hidden message for his haters:
Thank you President TRUMP!! pic.twitter.com/LKdkT0FL99
— oregon4TRUMP (@shawgerald4) December 23, 2017
At first glance, you probably didn’t notice, but on the bottom of his shoe is a blood splatter with the letters “CNN.” – READ MORE
