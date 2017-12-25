True Pundit

Politics

Trump Just Retweeted a Picture With a Blood-Splattered Message to CNN on Christmas Eve — Savage

Posted on by
Share:

Ever since announcing his campaign for president of the United States, Donald Trump has had one of Twitter’s most highly trafficked accounts. It has been a controversial yet important part of his presidency, as he has been able to reach his supporters directly.

And on Sunday, Trump did exactly that. He retweeted a picture from one of his followers, but it had a hidden message for his haters:

At first glance, you probably didn’t notice, but on the bottom of his shoe is a blood splatter with the letters “CNN.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Trump Just Retweeted a Picture With a Blood-Splattered Message to CNN on Christmas Eve
Trump Just Retweeted a Picture With a Blood-Splattered Message to CNN on Christmas Eve

People are pissed.
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: