Trump Just Proved Democrats Don’t Care About DREAMers

So, the Left has now gone fully insane on immigration.

Trump tweeted just that this weekend:

I have offered DACA a wonderful deal, including a doubling in the number of recipients & a twelve year pathway to citizenship, for two reasons: (1) Because the Republicans want to fix a long time terrible problem. (2) To show that Democrats do not want to solve DACA, only use it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Trump is exactly right. Which is why Democrats are maligning Trump’s plan — a plan that legalizes 250% more illegal immigrants than President Obama’s executive amnesty did — as “racist.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) led the charge: “the plan is a campaign to make America white again.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said something similar: Trump was using his plan “as a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system and adopt the wish-list by anti-immigration hardliners.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump challenged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after his failed attempt to shut down the government and force Republicans into a DACA amnesty deal.

Trump did not mention the other White House immigration reform principles which include an end to chain migration and the end of the visa lottery program. – READ MORE