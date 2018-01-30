True Pundit

Politics

Trump Just Proved Democrats Don’t Care About DREAMers

Posted on by
Share:

So, the Left has now gone fully insane on immigration.

Trump tweeted just that this weekend:

Trump is exactly right. Which is why Democrats are maligning Trump’s plan — a plan that legalizes 250% more illegal immigrants than President Obama’s executive amnesty did — as “racist.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) led the charge: “the plan is a campaign to make America white again.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said something similar: Trump was using his plan “as a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system and adopt the wish-list by anti-immigration hardliners.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

President Donald Trump challenged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after his failed attempt to shut down the government and force Republicans into a DACA amnesty deal.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!”

Trump did not mention the other White House immigration reform principles which include an end to chain migration and the end of the visa lottery program. – READ MORE

Trump Just Proved Democrats Don't Care About DREAMers
Trump Just Proved Democrats Don't Care About DREAMers

So, the Left has now gone fully insane on immigration.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: