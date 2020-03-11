Trump Just Drop Kicked Jeff Sessions to the Curb

Jeff Sessions’ chances to win back his U.S. Senate seat just suffered a nasty and brutal blow, courtesy of President Trump.

Things got ugly late Tuesday night.

“Tommy Tuberville is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment….”

“….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!”

….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --