Trump Just Decided CNN’s Jim Acosta Needs a New Nickname

President Donald Trump has come up with a new nickname for Jim Acosta — a CNN reporter with whom he has been known to spar.

In an early-morning tweet posted Tuesday, Trump referred to CNN’s chief White House correspondent as “crazy Jim Acosta.”

According to Acosta’s Trump-friendly sources, the compromise that ended the three-day-long federal government shutdown was seen as a “win” for Trump, but a failure for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats.

Trump world and WH sources dancing in end zone: “Trump wins again… “ Schumer and Dems “caved… gambled and lost.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018

Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: “Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.” Thank you for your honesty Jim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

The following morning, Trump quoted Acosta’s words, indicating that “even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees” the Democrats “caved” in regard to the shutdown. – READ MORE

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta is chuffed that he didn’t get to ask any questions at Monday’s White House press briefing.

Acosta was so upset about not getting any airtime that he sarcastically tweeted how “bizarre” it is that the White House didn’t call on him.

Gosh it's so bizarre how @PressSec keeps avoiding questions from CNN. #cantstandtheheat — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018

It’s really shocking that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wouldn’t call on Acosta when he makes such brilliant points, such as not understanding that it takes 60 votes to pass a continuing resolution in the Senate or questioning if the White House doctor is withholding information about President Trump’s health. – READ MORE

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta has become known in press briefings for his head-to-head battles with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but on Friday, someone else took the podium to butt heads with him.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney addressed the press on Friday morning over the possible government shutdown.

Acosta asked him, “How can it be the Schumer shutdown when Republicans control the White House, the House and the Senate?” – READ MORE